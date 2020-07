Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table online portal cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car wash area carport concierge dog park fire pit internet cafe trash valet valet service

Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Your friends will be jealous of your spacious floor plan modernly equipped with custom kitchens including LG stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Feed your shopping addiction with ample storage and walk-in closets. Make cleaning a breeze with our floating bathroom vanities and wood-style flooring. Be the go-to entertaining spot for friends and family with our private club room, sports lounge, billiards room or outdoor kitchen. Stay in shape in our 24/7 fitness center, or lounge in-water or poolside at our vacation-inspired outdoor sanctuary. Whatever your wants or needs, The Trails at Summer Creek is sure to check all the boxes and then some. Our goal is to provide exceptional service in an ideal location within a short commute to the best shopping, dining and ...