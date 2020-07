Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

Picture the life you deserve in the most luxurious apartments in Benbrook TX. We offer newly renovated apartments that feature all new black appliances, faux wood floors, modern light fixtures, and rich wood blinds. A commitment to detail drives everything from our responsive customer service to our beautifully landscaped grounds. As you explore each of the pictures in our vibrant photo gallery, it's easy to see why Verandas at City View has everything you've been looking for in your future home. To see it all in person, visit us today to set up a tour of our available homes!