Magnolia Park Apartments

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage e-payments google fiber guest parking guest suite online portal smoke-free community

Magnolia Park, a boutique-style apartment community located in Fort Worth's most popular Cultural District. Featuring efficiencies, and spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Fort Worth's most sophisticated, urban, pedestrian-friendly districts. Magnolia Park provides easy access to I-30 and to downtown with the recent opening of Seventh Street Bridge, a popular east-west thoroughfare connecting downtown to the Cultural District. Located with 36 units at 2901 West 5th Street, Magnolia Park features spacious floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Schlage keyless entry locks, professionally designed closet systems, and stylish interior finishes.