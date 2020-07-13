All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Magnolia Park Apartments

2901 W 5th St · (817) 697-2668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Park Apartments.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
smoke-free community
Magnolia Park, a boutique-style apartment community located in Fort Worth's most popular Cultural District. Featuring efficiencies, and spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Fort Worth's most sophisticated, urban, pedestrian-friendly districts. Magnolia Park provides easy access to I-30 and to downtown with the recent opening of Seventh Street Bridge, a popular east-west thoroughfare connecting downtown to the Cultural District. Located with 36 units at 2901 West 5th Street, Magnolia Park features spacious floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Schlage keyless entry locks, professionally designed closet systems, and stylish interior finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term (less than twelve months) up to 2 years
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1BR, $500 2BR
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Doberman, rotwieler, pitbull, german shepherd, huskey
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Park Apartments have any available units?
Magnolia Park Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,141 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Park Apartments have?
Some of Magnolia Park Apartments's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Magnolia Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Magnolia Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Magnolia Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
