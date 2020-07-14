All apartments in Fort Worth
Horizons at Sunridge

9001 Meadowbrook Blvd · (201) 855-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0238 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Horizons at Sunridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away. Winding footpaths extend throughout the community along with intricately detailed brickwork exteriors that are complimented by professionally planned interiors. Our community offers floor plans and versatile color selections, which blend easily with your furnishings to truly create a comfortable atmosphere.

Horizons at Sunridge is located between Fort Worth and Dallas, which provides a convenient diverse array of shopping and entertainment with the Metroplex Commerce, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park in Arlington, Six Flags and 7 Golf Courses all close at hand. The University of Texas at Arlington is a direct, easy commute, and the Dallas/Fort Worth airport is just minutes away. Quality, superb location and a secluded environment make Horizons at Sunridge Apartments an unbeatable value and choice when it comes to apartment living, so come in today and se

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per adult
Deposit: 1 Bedroom $200; 2 Bedroom $300; up to once month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions non aggressive breed
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions aggressive
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Horizons at Sunridge have any available units?
Horizons at Sunridge has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Horizons at Sunridge have?
Some of Horizons at Sunridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Horizons at Sunridge currently offering any rent specials?
Horizons at Sunridge is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Horizons at Sunridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge is pet friendly.
Does Horizons at Sunridge offer parking?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge offers parking.
Does Horizons at Sunridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Horizons at Sunridge have a pool?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge has a pool.
Does Horizons at Sunridge have accessible units?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge has accessible units.
Does Horizons at Sunridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Horizons at Sunridge has units with dishwashers.
