Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away. Winding footpaths extend throughout the community along with intricately detailed brickwork exteriors that are complimented by professionally planned interiors. Our community offers floor plans and versatile color selections, which blend easily with your furnishings to truly create a comfortable atmosphere.
Horizons at Sunridge is located between Fort Worth and Dallas, which provides a convenient diverse array of shopping and entertainment with the Metroplex Commerce, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park in Arlington, Six Flags and 7 Golf Courses all close at hand. The University of Texas at Arlington is a direct, easy commute, and the Dallas/Fort Worth airport is just minutes away. Quality, superb location and a secluded environment make Horizons at Sunridge Apartments an unbeatable value and choice when it comes to apartment living, so come in today and se