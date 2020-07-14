Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving pool table

Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away. Winding footpaths extend throughout the community along with intricately detailed brickwork exteriors that are complimented by professionally planned interiors. Our community offers floor plans and versatile color selections, which blend easily with your furnishings to truly create a comfortable atmosphere.



Horizons at Sunridge is located between Fort Worth and Dallas, which provides a convenient diverse array of shopping and entertainment with the Metroplex Commerce, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park in Arlington, Six Flags and 7 Golf Courses all close at hand. The University of Texas at Arlington is a direct, easy commute, and the Dallas/Fort Worth airport is just minutes away. Quality, superb location and a secluded environment make Horizons at Sunridge Apartments an unbeatable value and choice when it comes to apartment living, so come in today and se