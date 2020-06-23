5872 Westhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful 2bedroom, 2bath home in four-plex community. Home is on the end. Freshly painted. Lots of natural light. Split bedrooms, beautiful brick wood burning fireplace in living area. Great area with great neighbors. Covered patio. Being on the end you have a larger backyard area to plant what you like and make it your own. Covered carport parking for 2 cars right at the back area. Yard maintenance, front and back, taken care of by Owners. Leasing Guidelines attached. Pets to be approved by Owner. $50 app fee 18 yrs of age. Come take a look and make this your new home!!