Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5872 Westhaven Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:49 AM

5872 Westhaven Drive

5872 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5872 Westhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful 2bedroom, 2bath home in four-plex community. Home is on the end. Freshly painted. Lots of natural light. Split bedrooms, beautiful brick wood burning fireplace in living area. Great area with great neighbors. Covered patio. Being on the end you have a larger backyard area to plant what you like and make it your own. Covered carport parking for 2 cars right at the back area. Yard maintenance, front and back, taken care of by Owners. Leasing Guidelines attached. Pets to be approved by Owner. $50 app fee 18 yrs of age. Come take a look and make this your new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5872 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 5872 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 Westhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5872 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5872 Westhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 5872 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5872 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5872 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 Westhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

