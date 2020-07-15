5137 Locke Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Full rehab just completed. Freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout living room, hallway and bedrooms. New granite in kitchen with new appliances. High efficiency HVAC system recently installed along with new windows. The entire home has been freshly painted, inside and out. Good size fenced in yard. Comes with parking for one under the carport, and additional parking in the driveway. Full size washer dryer hookups in a separate closet. Large kitchen and living rooms. Excellent location with east access to I-30. Security deposit is the same as one months rent.