Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving racquetball court trash valet

Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.



Crest Oasis is a gated, pet-friendly community that offers a business center, picnic areas with grills, a resort-style pool, covered parking, tennis and racquetball courts, and many other amenities. We are conveniently located near Highways 183 and 360 and mere minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Residents have access to great shopping and dining just a few miles from our community.



