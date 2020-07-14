All apartments in Fort Worth
Crest Oasis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Crest Oasis

4701 American Blvd · (469) 405-3383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0824 · Avail. Oct 1

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Jul 22

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 2122 · Avail. Sep 15

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2012 · Avail. Sep 5

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 759 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crest Oasis.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
trash valet
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.\n\nCrest Oasis is a gated, pet-friendly community that offers a business center, picnic areas with grills, a resort-style pool, covered parking, tennis and racquetball courts, and many other amenities. We are conveniently located near Highways 183 and 360 and mere minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Residents have access to great shopping and dining just a few miles from our community. \n\nStop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect apartment home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $150 for a small dog or $300 for a large dog
fee: $150 for a small dog or $300 for a large dog
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
Parking Details: We offer free covered parking. All parking is on a first come, first serve basis. However, we do have plenty of parking available for our residents.
Storage Details: Units have an additional storage closet off of the balcony area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crest Oasis have any available units?
Crest Oasis has 23 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Crest Oasis have?
Some of Crest Oasis's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crest Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
Crest Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crest Oasis pet-friendly?
Yes, Crest Oasis is pet friendly.
Does Crest Oasis offer parking?
Yes, Crest Oasis offers parking.
Does Crest Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crest Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crest Oasis have a pool?
Yes, Crest Oasis has a pool.
Does Crest Oasis have accessible units?
No, Crest Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does Crest Oasis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crest Oasis has units with dishwashers.
