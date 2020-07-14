Amenities
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.\n\nCrest Oasis is a gated, pet-friendly community that offers a business center, picnic areas with grills, a resort-style pool, covered parking, tennis and racquetball courts, and many other amenities. We are conveniently located near Highways 183 and 360 and mere minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Residents have access to great shopping and dining just a few miles from our community. \n\nStop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect apartment home for you!