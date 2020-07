Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location near Central Market with easy access to I-30. Corner lot 3 bedroom, 1 bath with tub and separate shower, with a 2 car garage with openers. Totally remodeled with new HVAC, new inside and outside paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, new tile, new appliances including refrigerator, and new blinds. Fenced back yard, pets approved on individual basis. There is a utility room but no washer and dryer included. No smoking. 2 year lease at $1350 month.