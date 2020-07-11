All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Taylor Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Taylor Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Taylor Commons

5600 Cotswold Hills Dr · (817) 634-5712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5600 Cotswold Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

A2-1

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

A3-1

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,025

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft

B2-1

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Commons.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
lobby
online portal
playground
yoga
Welcome home to Taylor Commons where quality meets comfort in Fort Worth, Texas. Our alluring apartment home community is located in a prime area near interstates and local highways for ease of commuting. There are great restaurants and shopping establishments close by, and for the outdoor enthusiast, you can choose from the many scenic parks and golf courses in the area. We offer gracious living in a convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 Ibs
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taylor Commons have any available units?
Taylor Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $775 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Commons have?
Some of Taylor Commons's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Taylor Commons is pet friendly.
Does Taylor Commons offer parking?
Yes, Taylor Commons offers parking.
Does Taylor Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Taylor Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Taylor Commons have a pool?
Yes, Taylor Commons has a pool.
Does Taylor Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Taylor Commons has accessible units.
Does Taylor Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taylor Commons has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Taylor Commons?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity