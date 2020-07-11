5600 Cotswold Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Woodhaven
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
1 Bedroom
A1-1
$775
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft
A2-1
$815
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft
A3-1
$845
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft
See 1+ more
2 Bedrooms
B1-1
$1,025
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft
B2-1
$1,099
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Commons.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
lobby
online portal
playground
yoga
Welcome home to Taylor Commons where quality meets comfort in Fort Worth, Texas. Our alluring apartment home community is located in a prime area near interstates and local highways for ease of commuting. There are great restaurants and shopping establishments close by, and for the outdoor enthusiast, you can choose from the many scenic parks and golf courses in the area. We offer gracious living in a convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 Ibs
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Taylor Commons have any available units?
Taylor Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $775 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Commons have?
Some of Taylor Commons's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Taylor Commons is pet friendly.
Does Taylor Commons offer parking?
Yes, Taylor Commons offers parking.
Does Taylor Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Taylor Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.