Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:42 AM

4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S

4345 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4345 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED MOVE IN READY CONDO CLOSE TO TCU!This charming home has just been updated with stunning wood look tile throughout!Freshly painted!Super cute kitchen with brand new stainless appliances including a refrigerator!The beautiful natural lighting in this home makes it feel so inviting!Huge master bedroom with two large walk in closets and separate bathroom for privacy!Laundry room and pool are located in close proximity.Unit has its own covered parking spot.Walking distance to wonderful dining and shopping!This place is adorable and ready for a new tenant! INCLUDES WATER,SEWER,TRASH,ELECTRIC.
**No washer or dryer in unit. Tenant will need to use the laundry room onsite if desired.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have any available units?
4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have?
Some of 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S currently offering any rent specials?
4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S is pet friendly.
Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S offer parking?
Yes, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S offers parking.
Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have a pool?
Yes, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S has a pool.
Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have accessible units?
No, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S has units with dishwashers.

