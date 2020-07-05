4345 Bellaire Dr S Apt 235S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED MOVE IN READY CONDO CLOSE TO TCU!This charming home has just been updated with stunning wood look tile throughout!Freshly painted!Super cute kitchen with brand new stainless appliances including a refrigerator!The beautiful natural lighting in this home makes it feel so inviting!Huge master bedroom with two large walk in closets and separate bathroom for privacy!Laundry room and pool are located in close proximity.Unit has its own covered parking spot.Walking distance to wonderful dining and shopping!This place is adorable and ready for a new tenant! INCLUDES WATER,SEWER,TRASH,ELECTRIC.

**No washer or dryer in unit. Tenant will need to use the laundry room onsite if desired.**