Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Venue at 8651

Open Now until 6pm
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd · (817) 489-9525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Save $300! Get $300 off 1st Months Rent On Select 3 Bedrooms! *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Location

8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1501 · Avail. Aug 17

$813

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$842

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1503 · Avail. Jul 27

$848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 2806 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 2607 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue at 8651.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
business center
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome Home To Venue at 8651. Our residents enjoy some of the finest services and amenities available anywhere. Venue at 8651 brings outstanding recreational amenities together with a central location that makes life richer. You’ll enjoy some of the best community amenities Fort Worth apartment living has to offer. Our exquisite floor plans provide a remarkable blend of relaxed comfort and sophisticated style.Located near I-30 and Eastchase Parkway, you have easy access to I-820, I-30, and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Major employers, DFW International Airport, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys stadiums, and amusement parks- they’re all here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue at 8651 have any available units?
Venue at 8651 has 11 units available starting at $813 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Venue at 8651 have?
Some of Venue at 8651's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue at 8651 currently offering any rent specials?
Venue at 8651 is offering the following rent specials: Save $300! Get $300 off 1st Months Rent On Select 3 Bedrooms! *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Is Venue at 8651 pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue at 8651 is pet friendly.
Does Venue at 8651 offer parking?
Yes, Venue at 8651 offers parking.
Does Venue at 8651 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venue at 8651 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue at 8651 have a pool?
Yes, Venue at 8651 has a pool.
Does Venue at 8651 have accessible units?
No, Venue at 8651 does not have accessible units.
Does Venue at 8651 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue at 8651 has units with dishwashers.
