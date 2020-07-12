Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome Home To Venue at 8651. Our residents enjoy some of the finest services and amenities available anywhere. Venue at 8651 brings outstanding recreational amenities together with a central location that makes life richer. You’ll enjoy some of the best community amenities Fort Worth apartment living has to offer. Our exquisite floor plans provide a remarkable blend of relaxed comfort and sophisticated style.Located near I-30 and Eastchase Parkway, you have easy access to I-820, I-30, and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Major employers, DFW International Airport, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys stadiums, and amusement parks- they’re all here.