4205 Fernleaf Drive Available 03/05/19 Nice Single Family in Summerfields-Keller ISD - Home is in great condition and has some upgrades. 1 large living area with 2 inch blinds and fireplace is toward the front. The kitchen has a built in microwave, stainless steel dishwasher and black flat top stove. Cabinets have been upgraded.
There is room for a dinette to the side of the kitchen. The 3 bedrooms are good sized with ceiling fans. Master bath has newer ceramic tile and garden tub/shower combo. Back yard is fenced and has a sunken above ground pool. Owners move out early Feb. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
