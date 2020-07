Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill online portal volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly tennis court

Exceptional living awaits you in a one or two-bedroom apartment at Laurel Heights at Cityview. Situated in Southwest Fort Worth, Texas, our community places you in a desirable setting near The Shops at Clearfork and Hulen Mall. As a resident, your morning commute is a breeze, thanks to our prime location near I-20, I-820, and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Treat yourself to luxury living with modern amenities designed to enhance your lifestyle. Our community boasts three resort-inspired pools with relaxing sundecks, a social courtyard with grilling areas, and an inviting clubhouse.