Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:26 PM

4025 Tulip Tree Drive

4025 Tulip Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Tulip Tree Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fresh, contemporary home in North Fort Worth! Open concept! Beautiful, vinyl flooring throughout. Many windows through the home providing ample, natural light. Vaulted ceilings in living and dining areas. Fresh paint, new fixtures through the entire house! Kitchen features new, stainless steel appliances. Large utility room and walk-in pantry directly off kitchen. Each bedroom is large and features walk-in closets! Wrap-around backyard provides plenty of room for pets to run! Conveniently located in the highly desirable North Fort Worth area that is experiencing a lot of development, including exciting shopping, dining, and recreation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have any available units?
4025 Tulip Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have?
Some of 4025 Tulip Tree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Tulip Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Tulip Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Tulip Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Tulip Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Tulip Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

