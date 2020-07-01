4025 Tulip Tree Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fresh, contemporary home in North Fort Worth! Open concept! Beautiful, vinyl flooring throughout. Many windows through the home providing ample, natural light. Vaulted ceilings in living and dining areas. Fresh paint, new fixtures through the entire house! Kitchen features new, stainless steel appliances. Large utility room and walk-in pantry directly off kitchen. Each bedroom is large and features walk-in closets! Wrap-around backyard provides plenty of room for pets to run! Conveniently located in the highly desirable North Fort Worth area that is experiencing a lot of development, including exciting shopping, dining, and recreation!