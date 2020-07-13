All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Crest Centreport

14300 Statler Blvd · (469) 405-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14300 Statler Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76155
CentrePort Business Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4723 · Avail. Jul 15

$689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Jul 22

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 2210 · Avail. Aug 15

$719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crest Centreport.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Crest Centreport is located at the nexus of DFW's bustling business and entertainment districts.\n\nLocated near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Downtown Fort Worth, Arlington, and the Mid-Cities' central business districts are just a short commute from the Crest Centreport community. \n\nStop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect one- or two-bedroom apartment home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Ranges
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee & $100 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $150-$300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Manager must meet pets
Parking Details: Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crest Centreport have any available units?
Crest Centreport has 8 units available starting at $689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Crest Centreport have?
Some of Crest Centreport's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crest Centreport currently offering any rent specials?
Crest Centreport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crest Centreport pet-friendly?
Yes, Crest Centreport is pet friendly.
Does Crest Centreport offer parking?
Yes, Crest Centreport offers parking.
Does Crest Centreport have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crest Centreport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crest Centreport have a pool?
Yes, Crest Centreport has a pool.
Does Crest Centreport have accessible units?
No, Crest Centreport does not have accessible units.
Does Crest Centreport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crest Centreport has units with dishwashers.

