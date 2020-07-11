Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal tennis court

The Retreat at River Ranch showcases beautifully renovated apartment homes with custom interiors and lavish amenities. Our well-designed one and two bedroom floor plans are sure to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy coming home to features including stunning granite-look countertops, modern black appliances, exquisite wood inspired flooring, upgraded hardware, and fixtures, oversized walk-in closets, a cozy wood burning fireplace and more! Surf the web in our cyber cafe, soak up the sun by our glistening resort-style pool, achieve your fitness goals in our fully equipped 24-hour fitness studio and entertain friends and family in our billiards room. Our professional on-site management and service teams are dedicated to consistently delivering the conveniences you expect and the quality you deserve. Our premier location in the vibrant city of Fort Worth, Texas, delivers convenient access to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and I-20. Indulge in a wide range of dining options and entertainment at ...