Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

The Retreat at River Ranch

4850 River Ranch Rd · (817) 385-9650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hunter's Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1717 · Avail. Aug 26

$922

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1415 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1416 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 1322 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at River Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
tennis court
The Retreat at River Ranch showcases beautifully renovated apartment homes with custom interiors and lavish amenities. Our well-designed one and two bedroom floor plans are sure to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy coming home to features including stunning granite-look countertops, modern black appliances, exquisite wood inspired flooring, upgraded hardware, and fixtures, oversized walk-in closets, a cozy wood burning fireplace and more! Surf the web in our cyber cafe, soak up the sun by our glistening resort-style pool, achieve your fitness goals in our fully equipped 24-hour fitness studio and entertain friends and family in our billiards room. Our professional on-site management and service teams are dedicated to consistently delivering the conveniences you expect and the quality you deserve. Our premier location in the vibrant city of Fort Worth, Texas, delivers convenient access to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and I-20. Indulge in a wide range of dining options and entertainment at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $50 Remote Deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 248 spaces/unit, assigned: $35/month. There are dedicated covered parking available with every apartment home for $35. Surface lots are also available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Additional storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at River Ranch have any available units?
The Retreat at River Ranch has 16 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at River Ranch have?
Some of The Retreat at River Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at River Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at River Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at River Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at River Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at River Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at River Ranch offers parking.
Does The Retreat at River Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at River Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at River Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at River Ranch has a pool.
Does The Retreat at River Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at River Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at River Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at River Ranch has units with dishwashers.
