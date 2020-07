Amenities

Lovely four bedroom home that is locally owned and managed. New carpet, fresh paint and updated fixtures are sure to please any tenant. Large backyard that backs up to a greenbelt with walking trails. Entry way greets you with a oversized front living area that can be used for second living or dining. Open kitchen with split bedroom floor plan make this layout ideal. Applications submitted online, text or call listing agents for instructions on applying. Pets are a case by case basis.