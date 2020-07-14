Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights

Lease Length: Short term (less than twelve months) up to 2 yearsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1BR; $500 2BR
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Doberman, rotweilers, german shepards, pitbulls
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. Garage parking and gated parking courts available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.