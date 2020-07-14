All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights

2101 W Rosedale St · (817) 508-9387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2159 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,129

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2159 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is a luxury boutique-style apartment community in the most popular cultural district in Fort Worth. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments within walking distance to all of West 7th. Our luxury downtown apartments in Fort Worth are especially desirable due to the strong community and locations. With in 5 minutes our residents can be on Montgomery or University at the Botanical Gardens property. Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights near downtown was designed with luxury in mind. Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is thoughtfully modern, in order to create an apartment lifestyle of luxury. We provide our Fort Worth residents a state-of-the-art, urban living experience by integrating technology in our apartments. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term (less than twelve months) up to 2 years
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1BR; $500 2BR
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Doberman, rotweilers, german shepards, pitbulls
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. Garage parking and gated parking courts available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have any available units?
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights has 5 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have?
Some of Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights offers parking.
Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have a pool?
No, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights has accessible units.
Does Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights has units with dishwashers.
