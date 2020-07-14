Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is a luxury boutique-style apartment community in the most popular cultural district in Fort Worth. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments within walking distance to all of West 7th. Our luxury downtown apartments in Fort Worth are especially desirable due to the strong community and locations. With in 5 minutes our residents can be on Montgomery or University at the Botanical Gardens property. Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights near downtown was designed with luxury in mind. Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights is thoughtfully modern, in order to create an apartment lifestyle of luxury. We provide our Fort Worth residents a state-of-the-art, urban living experience by integrating technology in our apartments. Please call our leasing office for more details.