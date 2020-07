Rocklyn at Samuels Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room google fiber green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River. Your new studio, one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment is nestled in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets full of walking paths and biking trails. Our home interiors are just as impressive, giving residents access to the latest premium features and amenities that include stainless steel Energy Star appliances, wood-style floors, and granite countertops.