Amenities

granite counters new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

COMPLETE REMODEL DONE 2016! COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME NEAR TCU CAMPUS! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES COMPLIMENT THE GRANITE AND NEW CABINETS IN THE OPEN KITCHEN. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THE MASTER SHOWER FEATURES GORGEOUS FRAME-LESS GLASS, FLOOR TO CEILING TILE, GRANITE AND CROWN MOLDING! TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, PHOTOS DO NOT DO THIS HOME ANY JUSTICE!