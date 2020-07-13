Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage conference room game room media room pool table

Our Leasing Office is Open!! ~ New Move In Special ~ 8 Weeks Free on Move-Ins before May 15th! 7 Weeks Free on Move-Ins before May 31st! 6 weeks free for all others! The best of everything is living at Parkside So7 Urban Apartments. Ultimate urbanism on renowned West 7th Street in the Fort Worth entertainment district. Mid-rise living with dining and shopping at your doorstep... it's a new vibe all its own. Start with exceptional floor plan layouts, mix in some high-end finishes, add a view or two, and shake gently (do not stir). Pour into one of Fort Worth's hippest, coolest mixed-use urban developments and indulge on the city's "new" West Side (West 7th Street). It is intoxicating and should be consumed with caution. Explore the possibilities and then come home to Parkside... the best of everything. PLUS, furnished units are now available by Cort Furniture!