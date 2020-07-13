All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Parkside So7

900 Matisse Dr · (817) 813-9540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cultural District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3026 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 3010 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5024 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 3061 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Unit 2061 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside So7.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
game room
media room
pool table
Our Leasing Office is Open!! ~ New Move In Special ~ 8 Weeks Free on Move-Ins before May 15th! 7 Weeks Free on Move-Ins before May 31st! 6 weeks free for all others! The best of everything is living at Parkside So7 Urban Apartments. Ultimate urbanism on renowned West 7th Street in the Fort Worth entertainment district. Mid-rise living with dining and shopping at your doorstep... it's a new vibe all its own. Start with exceptional floor plan layouts, mix in some high-end finishes, add a view or two, and shake gently (do not stir). Pour into one of Fort Worth's hippest, coolest mixed-use urban developments and indulge on the city's "new" West Side (West 7th Street). It is intoxicating and should be consumed with caution. Explore the possibilities and then come home to Parkside... the best of everything. PLUS, furnished units are now available by Cort Furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 350.00
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $15/month. Care Car Station includes electric car chargers and air stations (for both vehicles and bicycles).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside So7 have any available units?
Parkside So7 has 14 units available starting at $1,293 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside So7 have?
Some of Parkside So7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside So7 currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside So7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside So7 pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside So7 is pet friendly.
Does Parkside So7 offer parking?
Yes, Parkside So7 offers parking.
Does Parkside So7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside So7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside So7 have a pool?
Yes, Parkside So7 has a pool.
Does Parkside So7 have accessible units?
No, Parkside So7 does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside So7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside So7 has units with dishwashers.
