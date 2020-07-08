3728 Staghorn Circle S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new house with curb appeal located in an established neighborhood in KELLER ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Fossil Hill Middle School is close to parks and Alliance entertainment and shopping. The open concept living area with wood burning fireplace has numerous layout options. The galley kitchen features a breakfast bar and ample open space for a pantry area or storage. Comfy master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and custom built-ins. The spacious backyard with a covered patio is great for entertaining and cookouts. No need to worry about carpet cleaning due to this home having solid surface flooring throughout. Why be crammed into an apartment when you have options like this!