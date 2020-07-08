All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:10 PM

3728 Staghorn Circle S

3728 Staghorn Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Staghorn Circle South, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new house with curb appeal located in an established neighborhood in KELLER ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Fossil Hill Middle School is close to parks and Alliance entertainment and shopping. The open concept living area with wood burning fireplace has numerous layout options. The galley kitchen features a breakfast bar and ample open space for a pantry area or storage. Comfy master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and custom built-ins. The spacious backyard with a covered patio is great for entertaining and cookouts. No need to worry about carpet cleaning due to this home having solid surface flooring throughout. Why be crammed into an apartment when you have options like this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have any available units?
3728 Staghorn Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have?
Some of 3728 Staghorn Circle S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Staghorn Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Staghorn Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Staghorn Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Staghorn Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Staghorn Circle S offers parking.
Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Staghorn Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have a pool?
No, 3728 Staghorn Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have accessible units?
No, 3728 Staghorn Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Staghorn Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Staghorn Circle S has units with dishwashers.

