344 Amethyst Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:00 AM

344 Amethyst Drive

344 Amethyst Drive · No Longer Available
344 Amethyst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Available FOR RENT SOON! Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious living area with fireplace. Open kitchen, with pantry and stainless appliances. Dining area. Large windows for lots of natural light. Master Suite with large walk-In closet. Beautiful master bathroom with garden tub and walk in shower. Laundry area with extra storage. Attached 2 car garage and a private fenced yard. Available for move-in June 1st. All information deemed reliable. Agent and tenant must verify all information including but not limited to schools, size, etc. No showings until after May 31st. Pre-leasing available.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 344 Amethyst Drive have any available units?
344 Amethyst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Amethyst Drive have?
Some of 344 Amethyst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Amethyst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
344 Amethyst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Amethyst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 344 Amethyst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 344 Amethyst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 344 Amethyst Drive offers parking.
Does 344 Amethyst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Amethyst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Amethyst Drive have a pool?
No, 344 Amethyst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 344 Amethyst Drive have accessible units?
No, 344 Amethyst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Amethyst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Amethyst Drive has units with dishwashers.

