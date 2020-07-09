344 Amethyst Drive

Amenities

Available FOR RENT SOON! Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious living area with fireplace. Open kitchen, with pantry and stainless appliances. Dining area. Large windows for lots of natural light. Master Suite with large walk-In closet. Beautiful master bathroom with garden tub and walk in shower. Laundry area with extra storage. Attached 2 car garage and a private fenced yard. Available for move-in June 1st. All information deemed reliable. Agent and tenant must verify all information including but not limited to schools, size, etc. No showings until after May 31st. Pre-leasing available.