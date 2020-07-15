7 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, TX

/
404 Turkey Creek Trail
404 Turkey Creek Trail
404 Turkey Creek Trl, Bridgeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1279 sqft
Affordable, nice and clean, Large 2-2 duplex located On Turkey Creek. Units 404B and 402B avail now. Green Park with swings right across street! Tile and laminate flooring. Open and airy floor plan with lots of light. Min Credit 550, NO exceptions.
1807 Thompson Street
1 Unit Available
1807 Thompson Street
1807 Thompson St, Bridgeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1807 Thompson Street in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!
11001 Shady Oaks
1 Unit Available
11001 Shady Oaks
11001 Shady Oaks Dr, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Country living with city amenities - Nestled in the woods just the other side of Runaway Bay, these 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes are the perfect antidote for the hustle and bustle of modern life. You're minutes away from the lake or the golf course.
6472 Fm 1810
1 Unit Available
6472 Fm 1810
6472 FM 1810, Wise County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3548 sqft
Big, roomy, family home seeking new family to shelter! On more than 2 acres, this property offers a large shop, privacy and room for projects and people! Pets welcome! Bring your large family, your business, your pets and live in peace and comfort
315 County Road 4181
1 Unit Available
315 County Road 4181
315 County Road 4181, Wise County, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
9999 sqft
Very large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms, large living room and kitchen, enjoy being in the county. Fill out lease app on line, cannonrealty.net
504 N Sewell Drive
1 Unit Available
504 N Sewell Drive
504 N Sewell Dr, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2208 sqft
Charming duplex... 3 bed 2 bath... spacious inside... open concept... Easy application...
302 E Ash St
1 Unit Available
302 E Ash St
302 E Ash St, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
630 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgeport area include University of Dallas, North Lake College, University of North Texas, Tarrant County College District, and The University of Texas at Arlington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgeport from include Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, and Lewisville.
