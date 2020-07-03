All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2521 Grey Kingbird Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2521 Grey Kingbird Trail

2521 Grey Kingbird Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2521 Grey Kingbird Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning home that backs to a greenbelt! Features include wood floors thru out first floor with exception of carpet in the bedrooms; open island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry; split master bedroom; cozy family room with wood burning fireplace and flat screen tv wiring; sprinkler system; and covered patio overlooking backyard and greenbelt! Upstairs features a huge bedroom, bathroom, and gameroom which is a perfect teenager retreat or in-law suite!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have any available units?
2521 Grey Kingbird Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have?
Some of 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Grey Kingbird Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail offers parking.
Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have a pool?
No, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have accessible units?
No, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Grey Kingbird Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University