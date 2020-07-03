2521 Grey Kingbird Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Absolutely stunning home that backs to a greenbelt! Features include wood floors thru out first floor with exception of carpet in the bedrooms; open island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry; split master bedroom; cozy family room with wood burning fireplace and flat screen tv wiring; sprinkler system; and covered patio overlooking backyard and greenbelt! Upstairs features a huge bedroom, bathroom, and gameroom which is a perfect teenager retreat or in-law suite!