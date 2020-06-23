All apartments in Fort Worth
12864 Palancar Drive

12864 Palancar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12864 Palancar Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a corner lot in Keller ISD. This home offers open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, office, game-room or second living area upstairs with full bath. Huge beautiful kitchen comes with refrigerator, granite counters, island and abundance of cabinets. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fire place. Bight master with walk in closet, garden tub, doubles vanities, walk in shower. Hard wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas and carpets in bedrooms and second living area. Nice back yard with covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 377 & TX-170.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12864 Palancar Drive have any available units?
12864 Palancar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12864 Palancar Drive have?
Some of 12864 Palancar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12864 Palancar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12864 Palancar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12864 Palancar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12864 Palancar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12864 Palancar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12864 Palancar Drive offers parking.
Does 12864 Palancar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12864 Palancar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12864 Palancar Drive have a pool?
No, 12864 Palancar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12864 Palancar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12864 Palancar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12864 Palancar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12864 Palancar Drive has units with dishwashers.

