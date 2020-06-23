12864 Palancar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a corner lot in Keller ISD. This home offers open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, office, game-room or second living area upstairs with full bath. Huge beautiful kitchen comes with refrigerator, granite counters, island and abundance of cabinets. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fire place. Bight master with walk in closet, garden tub, doubles vanities, walk in shower. Hard wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas and carpets in bedrooms and second living area. Nice back yard with covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 377 & TX-170.