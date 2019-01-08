1200 College Avenue

Amenities

Looking for a fabulous apartment within a short commute to the Medical District or Downtown Fort Worth? Want to live close to all the dining, entertainment and retail options on Magnolia Ave? This beautiful one-bedroom apartment ticks off all the boxes. Nestled on College Ave between Rosedale St and Magnolia Ave, this private 4-unit complex boasts a fenced back yard and off-street parking. Other features include a wall of windows in the living room to brighten the contemporary, open-concept layout, granite countertops, undermount sinks, built-in microwave oven and washer-dryer connections.