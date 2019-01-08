All apartments in Fort Worth
1200 College Avenue

1200 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a fabulous apartment within a short commute to the Medical District or Downtown Fort Worth? Want to live close to all the dining, entertainment and retail options on Magnolia Ave? This beautiful one-bedroom apartment ticks off all the boxes. Nestled on College Ave between Rosedale St and Magnolia Ave, this private 4-unit complex boasts a fenced back yard and off-street parking. Other features include a wall of windows in the living room to brighten the contemporary, open-concept layout, granite countertops, undermount sinks, built-in microwave oven and washer-dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 College Avenue have any available units?
1200 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 College Avenue have?
Some of 1200 College Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1200 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 College Avenue has units with dishwashers.

