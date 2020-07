Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage guest parking cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sparkling resort style pool, or just relax within the 7,000 square foot ranch style clubhouse. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, parks, and accessible recreational areas, our community will offer true refined living! Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, Overlook Ranch is a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in northern Fort Worth. Overlook Ranch is close to great schools, thriving businesses, and first class shopping destinations, offering a convenient location for all of your needs.