12405 Durango Root Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:51 PM

12405 Durango Root Drive

12405 Durango Root Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12405 Durango Root Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A wonderful welcoming open kitchen greets you as soon as you walk in, the kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, deep sink, walk-in pantry and eat in dining area. Just past the kitchen is the large living area with gas starting fire place, ceiling fans and lots of windows. The master bedroom is at the back of the house with attached master bathroom suite with separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks linen closet and huge walk-in closet. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 Durango Root Drive have any available units?
12405 Durango Root Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12405 Durango Root Drive have?
Some of 12405 Durango Root Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 Durango Root Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12405 Durango Root Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 Durango Root Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12405 Durango Root Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12405 Durango Root Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12405 Durango Root Drive offers parking.
Does 12405 Durango Root Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 Durango Root Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 Durango Root Drive have a pool?
No, 12405 Durango Root Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12405 Durango Root Drive have accessible units?
No, 12405 Durango Root Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 Durango Root Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12405 Durango Root Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

