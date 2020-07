Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area coffee bar dog park parking trash valet cats allowed accessible pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Reach the pinnacle of luxurious apartment living at The Atlantic Station, where customized lease terms and modern-day amenities combine for affordability and style. Our gated community sits near interstates 35W and Northeast Loop 820 and provides easy access to a multitude of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment destinations while offering onsite comforts and conveniences that will encourage fun and relaxation. Make it a point today to join this garden-style apartment community in North Fort Worth.