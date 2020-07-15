10645 Bluestone Road

Amenities

Spacious home with gourmet kitchen that opens across spacious brkfst bar to oversized family room featuring WBFP and a wall of windows overlooking backyard retreat w-covered porch. Master suite down w- sep showr-garden tub and walkin closet! 3 more bdrms down share a 2nd bath. Up is a HUGE game or play room with full bath for your extended family or childrens retreat! Would make the perfect man-cave!!