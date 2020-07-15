All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

10645 Bluestone Road

10645 Bluestone Road · No Longer Available
Location

10645 Bluestone Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with gourmet kitchen that opens across spacious brkfst bar to oversized family room featuring WBFP and a wall of windows overlooking backyard retreat w-covered porch. Master suite down w- sep showr-garden tub and walkin closet! 3 more bdrms down share a 2nd bath. Up is a HUGE game or play room with full bath for your extended family or childrens retreat! Would make the perfect man-cave!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Bluestone Road have any available units?
10645 Bluestone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 Bluestone Road have?
Some of 10645 Bluestone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Bluestone Road currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Bluestone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Bluestone Road pet-friendly?
No, 10645 Bluestone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10645 Bluestone Road offer parking?
Yes, 10645 Bluestone Road offers parking.
Does 10645 Bluestone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 Bluestone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Bluestone Road have a pool?
No, 10645 Bluestone Road does not have a pool.
Does 10645 Bluestone Road have accessible units?
No, 10645 Bluestone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Bluestone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10645 Bluestone Road has units with dishwashers.
