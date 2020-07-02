1003 Lipscomb Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

In the heart of the medical district & just minutes to Downtown Fort Worth. Super close to I-35W. Located in the trendy & eclectic Near Southside. For all you foodies, this home is only one block from W. Magnolia Ave. Enjoy urban living just steps from your door. The home is very clean & spacious with hardwood floors throughout & brand new vinyl plank in kitchen, both restrooms, & back bedroom. Furnished with brand new stove & dishwasher. Refrigerator also included. Brand new roof & blinds.There are 3 carport spaces & storage building in the back. Low maintenance property with plenty of parking on the street or on the long driveway. Surrounding development is a mix of commercial buildings & residential lofts.