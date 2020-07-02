All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 Lipscomb Street

1003 Lipscomb Street · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
In the heart of the medical district & just minutes to Downtown Fort Worth. Super close to I-35W. Located in the trendy & eclectic Near Southside. For all you foodies, this home is only one block from W. Magnolia Ave. Enjoy urban living just steps from your door. The home is very clean & spacious with hardwood floors throughout & brand new vinyl plank in kitchen, both restrooms, & back bedroom. Furnished with brand new stove & dishwasher. Refrigerator also included. Brand new roof & blinds.There are 3 carport spaces & storage building in the back. Low maintenance property with plenty of parking on the street or on the long driveway. Surrounding development is a mix of commercial buildings & residential lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Lipscomb Street have any available units?
1003 Lipscomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Lipscomb Street have?
Some of 1003 Lipscomb Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Lipscomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Lipscomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Lipscomb Street pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Lipscomb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1003 Lipscomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Lipscomb Street offers parking.
Does 1003 Lipscomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Lipscomb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Lipscomb Street have a pool?
No, 1003 Lipscomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Lipscomb Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 Lipscomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Lipscomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Lipscomb Street has units with dishwashers.

