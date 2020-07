Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage valet service accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes your living experience to the next level, thanks to the spacious floor plans, refined designs, and luxury amenities. Kelley at Samuels Ave. also features premium carriage home inspired town houses with stoops and private garages. Found at 769 Samuels Ave., our community is near I-30 and I-35W, both of which lead to some of the most sought-after Fort Worth attractions. From big employers like Texas Christian University and Lockheed Martin Corporation to natural havens like Ft Worth Water Gardens, you are close to it all when you live in one of our apartments or townhomes. Not to mention the proximity to the popular 7th Street, Sundance Square, or Ft. Worth Stockyards.(Read More) Our pet-friendly premises are nothing short of impressive. Res