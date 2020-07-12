Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage conference room e-payments google fiber guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Introducing Magnolia Lofts on Vickery, a boutique loft apartment community located in Fort Worth Near Southside District. Featuring efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments with custom finishes and breathtaking views of downtown, our historic community has been thoughtfully modernized to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Fort Worth's most eclectic, creative and charming neighborhoods. Magnolia Lofts on Vickery is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living, providing close proximity to I-30, I-35, Trinity Rail Expressway (TRE), Downtown, The Hospital District, 7th Street and a bevy of restaurants and entertainment. Please call our leasing office for more details.