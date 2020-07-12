All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Magnolia Lofts on Vickery

801 W Vickery Blvd · (817) 500-0491
Location

801 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Jennings South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Lofts on Vickery.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Introducing Magnolia Lofts on Vickery, a boutique loft apartment community located in Fort Worth Near Southside District. Featuring efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments with custom finishes and breathtaking views of downtown, our historic community has been thoughtfully modernized to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Fort Worth's most eclectic, creative and charming neighborhoods. Magnolia Lofts on Vickery is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living, providing close proximity to I-30, I-35, Trinity Rail Expressway (TRE), Downtown, The Hospital District, 7th Street and a bevy of restaurants and entertainment. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term (less than twelve months) up to 2 years
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1BR, $500 2BR
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Rotweiler, german shepherds, huskey, pitbull, doberman
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Indoor parking garage available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have any available units?
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery has 4 units available starting at $1,328 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have?
Some of Magnolia Lofts on Vickery's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Lofts on Vickery currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Lofts on Vickery pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery offers parking.
Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have a pool?
No, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery has accessible units.
Does Magnolia Lofts on Vickery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Lofts on Vickery has units with dishwashers.
