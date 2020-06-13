Apartment List
/
TX
/
granbury
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:31 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
22 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 Dove Hollow Rd
1115 Dove Hollow Rd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1411 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bed home in the heart of Granbury - Property Id: 293498 Beautifully maintained property centrally located in town in a established neighborhood, near shopping, dining, schools & medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
725 N Houston Street
725 N Houston St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
Adorable apartment just a few blocks from historic downtown Granbury.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2014 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
312 Sardius Boulevard
312 Sardius Blvd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1469 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,469 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4422 Bobbie Ann Drive
4422 Bobbie Ann Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4422 Bobbie Ann Drive in Granbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Penrod Street
1100 Penrod St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1132 sqft
Super cute 3-2 in close proximity to everything! Shopping, schools, medical centers, town square, and the lake.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Beryl Lane
4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
317 Paddle Boat Drive
317 Paddle Boat Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2054 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 Bobbie Ann Court
215 Bobbie Ann Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1409 Lauren Lane
1409 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1524 sqft
Very nice 3-2-2 in a small subdivision close to everything. Beautiful kitchen and bath areas.

1 of 25

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Herons Nest Drive
2502 Herons Nest Dr, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2072 sqft
Upscale Town home. A great 2 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood floors, study, two great balcony's, game room with wet bar, covered patio, separate laundry room, and a gas fire place.

1 of 20

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Marseilles Court
2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2733 sqft
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:34am
1 Unit Available
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Lovely single story floor-plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, locate in Granbury, unit si equipped with carpet and hardwood floors, island kitchen that includes an electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a breakfast nook and a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
206 Bonita Drive
206 Bonita Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2528 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home with supersized game room. Beautiful tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Granite kitchen with walk-in pantry. Spacious Master with a bay window. Master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub and large separate shower.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3521 Legacy Circle
3521 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful New 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.

Median Rent in Granbury

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Granbury is $754, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $937.
Studio
$632
1 Bed
$754
2 Beds
$937
3+ Beds
$1,270
City GuideGranbury
Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.

The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War.

Moving to Granbury

House property prices in Granbury have stayed close to the US average over recent years. Coupled with the cost of living in the city, which is some 10.9% lower than the US average, this makes moving to Granbury a relatively easy option.

There are slightly more than 100 new building permits granted in Granbury each year. The population numbers of the city have also been rising at a rate of 19.27% in recent years. This shows a healthy growth trend all round that has a strong likelihood of continuing, so feel better about your chances of finding the perfect rental home!

The rental market in Granbury for family homes, condos and apartments is a healthy one. There are a wide array of apartments for rent, as well as studio apartments and duplexes for rent depending on your needs. Expect to be subjected to a credit check, proof of income and employment history check. As always, a good strong credit rating will place you in a stronger position for bargaining with landlords.

Get properly and fully prepared for the final move in plenty of time. Moving house usually takes a lot more time and effort than most people allow for, meaning a mad rush near the end. Give yourself six months of careful preparation. Plan everything and check every plan. It will make your moving day less stressful and more successful.

Granbury Neighborhoods

Granbury is an irregularly shaped city with a total area of 12.89 square miles. It has a long thin part stretching out to the northeast and another shorter section stretching out to the northwest. The bulk of the city surrounding the city center and intersected by the BrazosRiver is more compact and circular, and this is where most of the housing properties, main city amenities and city administration buildings can be found.

City Center: The city center area is in the western part of the city and is also the most heavily populated part. House and rental prices are reflected in this and tend to be slightly higher here than in the rest of Granbury, due to the desirability of living here.

Granbury Meadows: This neighborhood is in the south section of the city. There are a number of excellent apartments here available for rent, each with full amenities. There are also homes to buy here.

Lakeshore: This neighborhood is home to Lakeshore Apartments, located right on the shore of LakeGranbury. A number of large, spacious unfurnished apartments and family homes are also available here. This is a prime location with magnificent views that's always in demand.

Harbor Lakes: This community lies in the southeast of the city. It is a quiet neighborhood, yet only a mile or so from the busier city center and all its amenities. There are a number of good family homes here, as well as apartments and a few condos.

Granbury Acres: This community lies on the long thin part that stretches out from the city center to the northeast. It is very close to amenities, shops, bars and restaurants and has a mix of family homes, apartments and condos.

Living in Granbury

There are seven golf courses in Granbury and in the immediate surrounding areas. All are within easy reach of anyone living in the city. Lake Granbury Marina offers a range of things to do in boats, and apart from boat rentals, there are also jet ski rentals available.

Acton NatureCenter is immediately adjacent to the east side of the city. It offers a healthy outing with guided tours. If you prefer something more city-oriented, there are plenty of fine restaurants in town offering delicious meals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Granbury?
In Granbury, the median rent is $632 for a studio, $754 for a 1-bedroom, $937 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,270 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Granbury, check out our monthly Granbury Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Granbury?
Some of the colleges located in the Granbury area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Granbury?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Granbury from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Grand Prairie.

Similar Pages

Granbury 2 BedroomsGranbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Granbury Apartments with ParkingGranbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Granbury Pet Friendly Places