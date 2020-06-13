43 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX📍
The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War.
House property prices in Granbury have stayed close to the US average over recent years. Coupled with the cost of living in the city, which is some 10.9% lower than the US average, this makes moving to Granbury a relatively easy option.
There are slightly more than 100 new building permits granted in Granbury each year. The population numbers of the city have also been rising at a rate of 19.27% in recent years. This shows a healthy growth trend all round that has a strong likelihood of continuing, so feel better about your chances of finding the perfect rental home!
The rental market in Granbury for family homes, condos and apartments is a healthy one. There are a wide array of apartments for rent, as well as studio apartments and duplexes for rent depending on your needs. Expect to be subjected to a credit check, proof of income and employment history check. As always, a good strong credit rating will place you in a stronger position for bargaining with landlords.
Get properly and fully prepared for the final move in plenty of time. Moving house usually takes a lot more time and effort than most people allow for, meaning a mad rush near the end. Give yourself six months of careful preparation. Plan everything and check every plan. It will make your moving day less stressful and more successful.
Granbury is an irregularly shaped city with a total area of 12.89 square miles. It has a long thin part stretching out to the northeast and another shorter section stretching out to the northwest. The bulk of the city surrounding the city center and intersected by the BrazosRiver is more compact and circular, and this is where most of the housing properties, main city amenities and city administration buildings can be found.
City Center: The city center area is in the western part of the city and is also the most heavily populated part. House and rental prices are reflected in this and tend to be slightly higher here than in the rest of Granbury, due to the desirability of living here.
Granbury Meadows: This neighborhood is in the south section of the city. There are a number of excellent apartments here available for rent, each with full amenities. There are also homes to buy here.
Lakeshore: This neighborhood is home to Lakeshore Apartments, located right on the shore of LakeGranbury. A number of large, spacious unfurnished apartments and family homes are also available here. This is a prime location with magnificent views that's always in demand.
Harbor Lakes: This community lies in the southeast of the city. It is a quiet neighborhood, yet only a mile or so from the busier city center and all its amenities. There are a number of good family homes here, as well as apartments and a few condos.
Granbury Acres: This community lies on the long thin part that stretches out from the city center to the northeast. It is very close to amenities, shops, bars and restaurants and has a mix of family homes, apartments and condos.
There are seven golf courses in Granbury and in the immediate surrounding areas. All are within easy reach of anyone living in the city. Lake Granbury Marina offers a range of things to do in boats, and apart from boat rentals, there are also jet ski rentals available.
Acton NatureCenter is immediately adjacent to the east side of the city. It offers a healthy outing with guided tours. If you prefer something more city-oriented, there are plenty of fine restaurants in town offering delicious meals.