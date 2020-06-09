/
9 Apartments for rent in Decatur, TX📍
305 N Trinity Street
305 N Trinity St, Decatur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms, over sized 1 car garage, Home has had some updating. On a corner lot, with large back yard. You can fill out the lease application and pay your application fee online at www.cannnonrealty.net
404 N Church Street
404 N Church St, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Charming house in Decatur, large living space, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Plenty of room in the backyard! 1 Car garage, close to downtown Decatur!!! Fill lease application and pay application on line at: cannonrealty.net
504 N Sewell Drive
504 N Sewell Dr, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Charming duplex... 3 bed 2 bath... spacious inside... open concept... Easy application...
302 E Ash St
302 E Ash St, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
630 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur
315 County Road 4181
315 County Road 4181, Wise County, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
1200 sqft
Very large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms, large living room and kitchen, enjoy being in the county. Fill out lease app on line, cannonrealty.net
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
404 Turkey Creek Trail
404 Turkey Creek Trl, Bridgeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
Affordable, nice and clean, Large 2-2 duplex located On Turkey Creek. Units 404B and 402B avail now. Green Park with swings right across street! Tile and laminate flooring. Open and airy floor plan with lots of light. Min Credit 550, NO exceptions.
402 Circle Drive
402 Circle Dr, Wise County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2040 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house just remodeled, in the Brookhollow Subdivision. The house features new wood look vinyl luxury flooring throughout. Close to schools and shopping. Large lot with fruit trees and a storage building.
2205 Cates Street
2205 Cates St, Bridgeport, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1635 sqft
Fantastic 4-2-2 in Bridgeport! Energy efficient, custom finishes, beautiful details, gorgeous flooring & so much more! Large 18x16 family room has a classic brick fireplace w custom molding equipped w flat screen wiring.
593 CR 4680
593 County Road 4680, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1806 sqft
Boyd Texas Homes for Rent - Large corner lot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage, large carport, large 3 bay shop. Very roomy home with large yard. All new flooring though out with other updates. Cozy country living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Decatur rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Decatur area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Decatur from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.