Amenities
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.
School District: El Paso
Elementary School: Guerrero
Middle School: Brown
High School: Franklin
Deposit: 1,000
Available Date: 09/01/2019
# Bedrooms: 3
Total Baths: 2
# Fireplaces: 1
Apx Total SqFt: 1,700
Laundry Location: Room
Appliances: Dishwasher; Disposal; Dryer Hookup; Free-Standing Gas Oven; Refrigerator; Washer Hookup
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Amenities: Private Patios; Security Gate; Skylights; Washer/Dryer H/U In Unit
Carpet: All Bedrooms
Garage: Attached: No; Carport Spaces: 2
Parking Features: Converted Garage
Flooring: Carpet; Tile
Heating: Central
Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s); Evaporative Cooling
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5101111)