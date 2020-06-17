All apartments in El Paso
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

616 ARREDONDO

616 Arredondo Drive · (915) 401-4420
Location

616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Lakehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 ARREDONDO · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.

School District: El Paso
Elementary School: Guerrero
Middle School: Brown
High School: Franklin
Deposit: 1,000
Available Date: 09/01/2019

# Bedrooms: 3
Total Baths: 2
# Fireplaces: 1
Apx Total SqFt: 1,700

Laundry Location: Room
Appliances: Dishwasher; Disposal; Dryer Hookup; Free-Standing Gas Oven; Refrigerator; Washer Hookup

Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Amenities: Private Patios; Security Gate; Skylights; Washer/Dryer H/U In Unit

Carpet: All Bedrooms
Garage: Attached: No; Carport Spaces: 2
Parking Features: Converted Garage
Flooring: Carpet; Tile
Heating: Central
Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s); Evaporative Cooling

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 ARREDONDO have any available units?
616 ARREDONDO has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 ARREDONDO have?
Some of 616 ARREDONDO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 ARREDONDO currently offering any rent specials?
616 ARREDONDO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 ARREDONDO pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 ARREDONDO is pet friendly.
Does 616 ARREDONDO offer parking?
Yes, 616 ARREDONDO does offer parking.
Does 616 ARREDONDO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 ARREDONDO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 ARREDONDO have a pool?
No, 616 ARREDONDO does not have a pool.
Does 616 ARREDONDO have accessible units?
No, 616 ARREDONDO does not have accessible units.
Does 616 ARREDONDO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 ARREDONDO has units with dishwashers.
