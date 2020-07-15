Apartment List
/
TX
/
el paso
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
24 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Album
10105 Montwood Drive - D
10105 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$795
127 sqft
10105 Montwood Drive El Paso, Texas 79925 Exquisite professional business center. Private offices available for RENT. Beautiful, modern-décor. Our sun city natural lighting gives this location a dazzling gleam in our lobby area and spacious offices.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Pershing - Government Hill
3419 La Luz - 3
3419 La Luz Avenue, El Paso, TX
Studio
$500
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3419 La Luz - 3 in El Paso. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Hill
1601 Murchison Drive
1601 Murchison Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$4,974
3316 sqft
1601 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 is a medical office built in 2001. The property is close to downtown near hospitals and in the medical district.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Kern Place
703 Kern Drive
703 Kern Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$575
360 sqft
Charming Kern Place Rear Studio! One Large Room and Separate Bathroom & Separate Kitchen with Regrigerator & Stove. Tile Floors throughout. Cooled and Heated with Mini-Split system. Off the Street Parking & Small Yard! Landlord Pays Water.
Results within 5 miles of El Paso

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
7660 Doniphan
7660 Doniphan Dr, Anthony, TX
Studio
$1,900
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7660 Doniphan in Anthony. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

El Paso rents increased slightly over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of El Paso, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While El Paso's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Paso 3 BedroomsEl Paso Apartments with Balcony
    El Paso Apartments with GarageEl Paso Apartments with GymEl Paso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Paso Apartments with ParkingEl Paso Apartments with Pool
    El Paso Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Paso Cheap PlacesEl Paso Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Paso Luxury PlacesEl Paso Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
    Socorro, TX
    Horizon City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonehaven
    Upper Mesa Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Paso Community College
    The University of Texas at El Paso