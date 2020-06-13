101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in El Paso that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Stonehaven
6 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$652
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$681
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$709
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$636
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Mesa Hills
16 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$600
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Cielo Vista North
13 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$465
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

Sandy Creek
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Eastview
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

Lakehurst
624 Arredondo Dr.
624 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
624 Arredondo Dr. Available 07/01/20 Westside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Westside of El Paso Tx. by Frankling High School. It offers 3 spaciaous bed rooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room, kitchen and dinning space.

7264 Copper Trail
7264 Copper Trail Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
7264 Copper Trail Available 07/08/20 - Gorgeous Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills.

10933 Coyote Ranch
10933 Coyote Ranch Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
2068 sqft
- Come view this gorgeous REFRIG A/C 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Sandstone Ranch estates close to great schools, parks and Ft. Bliss.
City Guide for El Paso, TX

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in El Paso, TX

Finding an apartment in El Paso that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

