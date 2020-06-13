Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

10 Cheap Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$595
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Cielo Vista North
13 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$465
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Angel's Triangle
1 Unit Available
8932 Ankerson St Apt A
8932 Ankerson Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
483 sqft
Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Northeast El Paso! - Everything you need at a great price. This adorable apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Kitchen with Island, ceramic flooring, walk in closet. Easy access to I-54 and Loop 375.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Timberwolf
1 Unit Available
5117 Trowbridge - 7
5117 Trowbridge Drive, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5117 Trowbridge - 7 in El Paso. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Pershing - Government Hill
1 Unit Available
3419 La Luz - 3
3419 La Luz Avenue, El Paso, TX
Studio
$500
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3419 La Luz - 3 in El Paso. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown El Paso
1 Unit Available
105 TAYS Street
105 Tays St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
980 sqft
WELL KEPT APARTMENTS AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST 1 BEDROOM & 1 BATH ROOM; LIVING ROOM; KITCHENETTE; EXTRA ROOM; WATER & GAS PAID BY OWNER; FLEXIBLE APPLICATIONS; DEPOSIT CAN BE PAID IN 2 PAYMENTS; NO PETS!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown El Paso
1 Unit Available
1126 E EAST SAN ANTONIO Avenue
1126 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
980 sqft
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED AT THE BOTTOM OF THE BUILDING, PERFECT FOR SOMEONE WHO HAS A PET W/EASY ACCESS TO THE EXTERIOR; APARTMENT HAS AN EXTRA ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/TV/NURSERY, SMALL KITCHENETTE W/GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, GAS AND

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kern Place
1 Unit Available
308 Cincinnati Avenue
308 Cincinnati Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment, with living and dinning area, 1 full bath, large bedroom closet plus 2 smaller coat / linen closets. Close to schools/UTEP, medical centers, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Virginia
1 Unit Available
1614 wyoming Avenue
1614 Wyoming Ave, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$540
900 sqft
GREST LOCSTION JUST OFF OF I-10 AND COTTON NEAR SHOPPING AND FREE BRIDGE TO MEXICO. 2 BED 1 BATH .. VERY WEL MAINTAINED. PRIVATE BACKYARD FOR PARKING SHOWS WELL REFRIGERTOR AND STOVE ALREADY IN. HOME ENTIRELY TILED VERY CLEAN

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

