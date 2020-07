Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool garage hot tub media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill playground pool table tennis court volleyball court

Located on the prestigious Westside of El Paso, Retreat at Mesa Hills offers second-to-none amenities such as three resort style pools, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a modern clubhouse with a sports bar, a movie theater, a luxurious spa, and a game room. Now, we are proud to say that we just got even better! On top of these wonderful amenities, we now offer all newly renovated modern apartments and townhomes that include stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets, marble-style countertops, pendant lighting, and wood-style flooring. Not only will you fall in love with your new home and unmatched amenities, you will find yourself walking distance from the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment in El Paso. At Retreat at Mesa Hills, we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle of luxury. Call to schedule your personal tour today!