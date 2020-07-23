/
/
el paso county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
277 Apartments for rent in El Paso County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
37 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Summit Place
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,102
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
18 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$619
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$682
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
29 Units Available
Summit Place
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
24 Units Available
Mesa Hills
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$734
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$931
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
13 Units Available
Remcon
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$664
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1675 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
12 Units Available
Cielo Vista North
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
5 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
4 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
San Juan
6005 TAMPA Avenue
6005 Tampa Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
906 sqft
Cute home located near Bassett Place mall and has been refreshed and ready to move in!
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4825 Ramon Vega
4825 Ramon Vega Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Call for a virtual tour! $45.99 application fee per person 18 and over, we do a credit check, background check, job, and rental history. Pets allowed, 2 maximum with a $200 pet fee per pet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5580 Mike Vane Drive
5580 Mike Vane Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1902 sqft
This beautiful 3-bedroom home is located on the Northeast side of El Paso. When you walk into the home there is a large entry way; right off the entry way you will find your formal living room with carpet and ceiling fan for added comfort.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Rim - University
2404 North Kansas Street
2404 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
This tranquil 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home located in the highly desirable community of Alexander - will definitely fit your lifestyle. Restaurants, grocery, The University of Texas at El Paso, RIM Universty, are just minutes away.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Points West
2201 Yandell Drive
2201 East Yandell Drive, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
575 sqft
One of the most historic areas in the heart of central El Paso, Texas, Five Points features many classic homes and parks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Resler Canyon
126 SILVER SHADOW Drive
126 Silver Shadow Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1794 sqft
Stay cool with refrigerated air in this gorgeous townhouse is for rent in the Western Skies subdivision off of Resler close to Mesa.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the El Paso County area include El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
El Paso, Las Cruces, Santa Teresa, Horizon City, and Socorro have apartments for rent.