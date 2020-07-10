69 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with washer-dryer

Apartment List
$
59 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
38 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
16 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
21 Units Available
Summit Place
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.

1 Unit Available
7428 BRAYS LANDING
7428 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2021 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME ON CIMARRON SUBDIVISION - ?????? West side 4 bedroom, almost new, view lot, custom built home. Beautiful 2 Story Plan. Refrigerated air, Living Room, Dining Room, and family room w/ fireplace, chef’s kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
12263 COSTA BRAVA
12263 Costa Brava Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING AND STYLISH CLASSIC BARCELONA THEME HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. EIGHT FOOT DOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
7300 Brays Landing Dr
7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3017 sqft
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom.

1 Unit Available
Polk
456 VIN BENICARLO Place
456 Vin Benicarlo Pl, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1700 sqft
Rare Rental FIND! Just completed town-home in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecillo. The home was just completed in June 2020.

1 Unit Available
Dolphin
9999 Marine Circle
9999 Marine, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2150 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom home, conveniently located off Loop 375 near Railroad Dr.

1 Unit Available
Angel's Triangle
8944 ROBERT DR 3
8944 Robert Drive, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1bd 1bth *w/ Free Wifi and Internet TV w/ Philo* - Property Id: 53239 This Unit is Very well maintained and affordable in Northeast El Paso area! Recently renovated, it has new flooring? and new appliances.

1 Unit Available
El Dorado West
12352 TIERRA VOLCAN
12352 Tierra Volcan Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
12352 TIERRA VOLCAN Available 08/03/20 12352 TIERRA VOLCAN - Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, formal dining room and laundry room. Kitchen appliances included.

1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ
2260 Tierra De Paz Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1303 sqft
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ Available 07/30/20 2260 TIERRA DE PAZ WAY - Lovely two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths, living/dining room combo and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with bathroom. Ceramic tile thru home except one bedroom.

1 Unit Available
North Hills West
4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive
4209 John B Oblinger Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2644 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is tucked alongside the scenic Franklin Mountains in the desirable North Hills neighborhood is ready to be home! A formal living area greets you upon entry.

1 Unit Available
14224 Silver Point Avenue
14224 Silver Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1794 sqft
Available August 1. Amazing two level home in far-east El Paso. Spacious living area and ample dining space. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry.

Contact for Availability
Sun Ridge North
2256 TIERRA ROBLES Drive
2256 Tierra Robles Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy renovated home, with new paint and tile throughout. All appliances included in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerated air and spacious backyard await!

1 Unit Available
Golden Hill
1635 RAMPART Place
1635 Rampart Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
New rental home available for immediate move in. This beautifully remodeled home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, an open kitchen with all appliances included, washer/dryer and some of the best views in the city.

1 Unit Available
Vista de Oro
10628 Cuatro Vistas Dr Drive
10628 Cuatro Vistas Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
725 sqft
Beautiful and remodeled 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathroom apartment, Refrigerated air, kitchen with stove and dishwasher, ask about optional refrigerator, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans, private front patio, tile and laminate floors.1 car garage with remote.

1 Unit Available
Mountain Ridge
6749 Ridge Top Crossing
6749 Ridge Top Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1110 sqft
MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS$ LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 3 bed, 2 bath, great floor plan, 5 minutes from William Beaumont/East/Scenic Drive and less than 10 minutes from the El Paso Airport.

1 Unit Available
Polk
618 White Cliffs Drive
618 White Cliffs Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
This unit has refrigerator, washer and dryer. All tile floor no carpet. Near schools, park and several businesses. Easy access to all major streets and 1-10

1 Unit Available
West Green
324 Rio Dulce
324 Rio Dulce Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1274 sqft
Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1274 SQFT of living space on a 8339 SQFT lot that features high ceilings, sun room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite

1 Unit Available
Resler Canyon
7009 Casa Loma Circle
7009 Casa Loma Circle, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1910 sqft
Wonderful single story home with refrigerated central A/C. Formal living and dining, Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen. Cute adorable kitchen with tile countertops, appliances plus breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
14306 GIL REYES Drive
14306 Gil Reyes Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment ready for you! This apartment has 2 bathrooms and living/dining area. Easy care floor with all ceramic tile floors.Appliance Package includes: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Apartment has Refrigerated Air Conditioning.

1 Unit Available
18 Kingery Drive
18 Kingery Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1929 sqft
Panoramic Views from every floor in this custom-built home.Each Bedroom has its own separate Full Bath.The Classy Kitchen is located on the top floor.

1 Unit Available
Kohlberg
1517 Century Plant Drive
1517 Century Plant Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2060 sqft
Beautiful single level home in west El Paso. Two living areas, and ample dining space. Spacious galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, and a wine chiller. Solar panels and washer/dryer included.

El Paso rents increased slightly over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of El Paso, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While El Paso's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

