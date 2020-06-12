Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Artesia, NM

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1802 W. Jacobs Ave.
1802 West Jacobs Avenue, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. - FOR RENT: Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, includes dishes, linens, all household appliances, etc, also includes utilities, cable, internet, yard maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
409 S 7th
409 South 7th Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$950
For Rent: 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,Additional Room Can Be Used As An Office,Newer Carpet. Fenced Back Yard,Single Car Attached Carport. $900.00 Monthly Rent $875.00 Security Deposit. Age & Size Is Estimate

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2307 W Bullock St.
2307 West Bullock Avenue, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1400 sqft
Fully Furnished: Beautiful,Large Three Bedroom,Two Bath Home With Huge Living Room With Fireplace,Dining Room,Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets,Patio,Two Car Garage,Fenced,Sprinkler System,Nicely Landscaped Yard And Storage Building.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
314 S 2nd
314 South 2nd Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
For Rent: Patio Townhome,2 Bedroom,1 1/2 Bath,Single Car Garage. Rent Is $995.00 Monthly,$975 Security Deposit. No Pets Allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
801 S 3rd
801 S 3rd St, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Rent: Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,With Basic Utilities Paid. No Pets Allowed. $1800.00 Monthly,$1,000.00 Security Deposit. Six Month Lease Required Minimum.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
406 Richardson #1
406 W Richardson Ave, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
For Rent: Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom,2 Bath With Double Car Garage. All Utilities Paid. No Pets Allowed. $2500 Monthly Rent With A $1000.00 Security Deposit

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
901 S 10th Street Court
901 10th Street Ct, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
For Rent: Fully Furnished - Includes Water,Gas And Electricity - 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,2 Living Areas And A Single Car Garage. No Pets Allowed. $1400.00 Monthly Rent With A $1000.00 Security Deposit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Artesia?
The average rent price for Artesia rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,000.
What cities do people live in to commute to Artesia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Artesia from include Carlsbad, and Roswell.

