Apartment List
/
TX
/
el paso
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stonehaven
3 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$903
850 sqft
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vista de Oro
20 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
846 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Vista Hills Park
30 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$778
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Mesa Hills
18 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$682
862 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit Place
19 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Las Flores
28 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Los Paseos
33 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Cielo Vista North
12 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Stonehaven
5 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Summit Place
17 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
3626 MCKINLEY Avenue
3626 Mckinley Avenue, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1196 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom home with a fully functional studio apartment in the back, is now available for immediate move in. This home features hard wood flooring throughout, wood shutters and tons of space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin Terrace
1 Unit Available
1303 Howze
1303 Howze St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Cute home in Central El Paso - Cute home in central El Paso. Easy access to I-10, Fort Bliss, UTEP, shopping, dinning, and more. Great price! (RLNE3759320)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
1905 Amy Sue Dr
1905 Amy Sue Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
997 sqft
Duplex across the street from Hanks High School and vista hills shopping center. 9 miles to Ft. Bliss. Nice back yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Free parking. No pet fees. Breed and size restrictions.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Logan Heights
1 Unit Available
3702 Keltner Avenue
3702 Keltner Avenue, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment.Recently remodeled and updated. New Kitchenette with new electric stove and new refrigerator. New flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities. New Evaporate AC unit. Landlord pays water, trash and gas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Glen
1 Unit Available
11232 WHARF COVE Drive
11232 Wharf Cove Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Single level duplex. Spacious living room, kitchen has washer and dryer hookups, two good size bedrooms, all floor no carpet in unit. Two parking spaces in front of complex per unit. Property is off of Pebble Hills near George Deiter.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
14306 GIL REYES Drive
14306 Gil Reyes Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
944 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment ready for you! This apartment has 2 bathrooms and living/dining area. Easy care floor with all ceramic tile floors.Appliance Package includes: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Apartment has Refrigerated Air Conditioning.

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Paso 3 BedroomsEl Paso Apartments with BalconyEl Paso Apartments with Garage
    El Paso Apartments with GymEl Paso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Paso Apartments with ParkingEl Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    El Paso Cheap PlacesEl Paso Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Paso Luxury PlacesEl Paso Pet Friendly PlacesEl Paso Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
    Socorro, TX
    Horizon City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonehaven
    Upper Mesa Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Paso Community College
    The University of Texas at El Paso