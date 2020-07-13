115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
55 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$684
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
7 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Summit Place
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
24 Units Available
Mesa Hills
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$729
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$941
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Remcon
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
35 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
16 Units Available
Cielo Vista North
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
26 Units Available
Summit Place
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
6 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Kohlberg
6617 CABANA DEL SOL Drive
6617 Cabana Del Sol Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
Beautiful one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an amazing view of the Franklin Mountains. Lovely courtyard entrance leads into an open concept living concept. Large kitchen with plenty of storage , stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
11500 Lucio Moreno Drive
11500 Lucio Moreno Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1520 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in the NE off of Sean Haggerty. Home features formal living area and den, REFRIGERATED AC, dual attached garage and good size backyard. Dining, kitchen and den are all open to each other.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
4933 Ruben Soto Available 07/13/20 - Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN
1612 Rayado Creek Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2022 sqft
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN Available 07/13/20 ELEGANT WESTSIDE HOME - This elegant Westside home in the prestigious The Falls At Cimarron subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley West
4809 Blossom
4809 Blossom Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
4809 Blossom Available 08/01/20 - Single story home located in a quiet neighborhood. Come and enjoy the beautiful open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks living and dining areas and has a breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pico Norte
3048 Yarwood
3048 Yarwood Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
3048 Yarwood Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in East El Paso! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East side features ceramic tile throughout the home, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, pantry, ceiling fans, wood

July 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

El Paso rents increased slightly over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of El Paso, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While El Paso's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

