Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:42 PM

28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$636
652 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
525 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Sunland Park North
57 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vista de Oro
18 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$652
734 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
704 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Stonehaven
6 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Cielo Vista North
14 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$465
578 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
$
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kern Place
1 Unit Available
400 Mississippi A
400 Mississippi Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Efficiency Apartment Kern - Property Id: 301584 Clean 1 bedroom 1 bath Efficiency Apartment Kern Area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301584 Property Id 301584 (RLNE5859154)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Angel's Triangle
1 Unit Available
8932 Ankerson St Apt A
8932 Ankerson Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
483 sqft
Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Northeast El Paso! - Everything you need at a great price. This adorable apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Kitchen with Island, ceramic flooring, walk in closet. Easy access to I-54 and Loop 375.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Timberwolf
1 Unit Available
5117 Trowbridge - 7
5117 Trowbridge Drive, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5117 Trowbridge - 7 in El Paso. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ranchland West
1 Unit Available
7217 CUBA Drive
7217 Cuba Drive East, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
720 sqft
Very Clean Studio apartment owner pays utilities. This property is a separate apartmentlocated behind the main house.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Manhattan Heights
1 Unit Available
3617 Lebanon Avenue
3617 Lebanon Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
528 sqft
Amazing cottage-like studio with an awesome secret garden and lots of peace and quiet! Newly remodeled and painted! Perfect for one to call home and relax! Water and gas utilities included! Electric bill is pro-rated and paid by the tenant.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown El Paso
1 Unit Available
105 TAYS Street
105 Tays St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
980 sqft
WELL KEPT APARTMENTS AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST 1 BEDROOM & 1 BATH ROOM; LIVING ROOM; KITCHENETTE; EXTRA ROOM; WATER & GAS PAID BY OWNER; FLEXIBLE APPLICATIONS; DEPOSIT CAN BE PAID IN 2 PAYMENTS; NO PETS!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mission Hills North
1 Unit Available
4800 STANTON Street
4800 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
741 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the exclusive Camelot Townhomes gated community with swimming pool, club house, laundry area and beautiful views of the mountains. Easy access to hicking. Pets not negotiable.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown El Paso
1 Unit Available
1126 E EAST SAN ANTONIO Avenue
1126 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
980 sqft
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED AT THE BOTTOM OF THE BUILDING, PERFECT FOR SOMEONE WHO HAS A PET W/EASY ACCESS TO THE EXTERIOR; APARTMENT HAS AN EXTRA ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/TV/NURSERY, SMALL KITCHENETTE W/GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, GAS AND

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

