Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

22 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Paso renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$600
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$718
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Sunland Park North
57 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$636
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Stonehaven
6 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Montana West
1 Unit Available
11598 SAINT THOMAS Way
11598 Saint Thomas Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2559 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Las Palmas Gated Community. Home features granite counters, tile in living rooms, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Front and back yards are xeriscape and backyard has turf.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
4433 Stanton Street
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic condo recently remodeled and updated. All tile flooring, fireplace with stone accent, Large living area open to dining area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Montana West
1 Unit Available
3785 Coco Palm Drive
3785 Coco Palm, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
his 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Las Palmas Gated Community. Home features granite counters, tile in living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Front and back yards are xeriscape.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
El Paso High
1 Unit Available
1124 E River Avenue
1124 East River Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Rare downtown refurbished and updated home. Full of old El Paso charm and ambience. Walk to UTEP and approx. 6 miles to Fort Bliss. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has real hardwood floors, living room, dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lomas Del Rey
1 Unit Available
239 Shasta Drive
239 Shasta Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
The Sanctuary At Shasta offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Located at 239 Shasta Dive in West El Paso, this property, the views and amenities are unmatched.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Montana West
1 Unit Available
3728 STAR BEACH Lane
3728 Star Beach Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
Come and view this lovely two story home in a gated community. This home features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, living room with fireplace and kitchen with island. All bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Resler Canyon
1 Unit Available
233 MARICOPA Drive
233 Maricopa Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1474 sqft
Great Location!!!Beautiful Townhouse located in a great community, surrounded by wonderful common areas. Water, Trash and Sewage included in rent.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Valley Creek North
1 Unit Available
6122 Via De Los Arboles
6122 Via De Los Arboles, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3497 sqft
Laguna Meadows 4 Bdrm 2.75 Bath - Spacious home located in the Laguna Meadows gated community.
Results within 5 miles of El Paso
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horizon Heights
1 Unit Available
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
City Guide for El Paso, TX

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in El Paso, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Paso renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

