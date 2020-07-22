/
/
/
remcon
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Remcon, El Paso, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Results within 1 mile of Remcon
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7140 Cerro Negro
7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1835 sqft
- Charming home in West El Paso.
1 of 53
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4608 Emory Rd
4608 Emory Road, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1521 sqft
Beautiful home located in El Paso's West Upper Valley, single story, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Indoor laundry room. Refrigerated air conditioning. Huge 30,000 sq.ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
524 Anasazi Court
524 Anasazi Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
This cozy westside rental home is nestled in Three Hills Subdivision Featuring; REFRIGERATED AIR, 3 spacious bedrooms, a large loft, Kitchen with breakfast area with a large living room, and a peaceful covered patio opening to a generously sized
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7253 Imperial Ridge Drive
7253 Imperial Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
This 4 bedroom house has all tile flooring in first level except the master bedroom that has a wood flooring. The second level with 3 bedroom and a hallway has all laminated wood flooring no carpet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
456 VIN BENICARLO Place
456 Vin Benicarlo Pl, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1700 sqft
Rare Rental FIND! Just completed town-home in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecillo. The home was just completed in June 2020.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Egret Way
317 Egret Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1061 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Quaint upper valley home on a spacious lot! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is available for immediate move in. Laminate wood floors line the home. A spacious living area greets visitors upon entry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
710 N RESLER Drive
710 North Resler Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
Completely remodeled two story town home that offers 2 large sized bedrooms, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
557 GREEN VILLAGE Court
557 Green Village Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Available 8/1/2020, Excellent location, refrigerated a/c, cute backyard, wood floors, stainless steel appliances. Easy access to everything. Schools, gyms, restaurants, convenience and location!
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
618 White Cliffs Drive
618 White Cliffs Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
This unit has refrigerator, washer and dryer. All tile floor no carpet. Near schools, park and several businesses. Easy access to all major streets and 1-10
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
713 HEMPSTEAD Drive
713 Hempstead Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1664 sqft
This 5 bdr home is close to schools,shopping & I-10 freeway. Front yard is fenced has grass. This home is a 5bdr, 2 bath with a larger living room. Kitchen and breakfast area is in the front of the home.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.
1 of 51
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7103 PORTUGAL Drive
7103 Portugal Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1672 sqft
Please call to confirm apt w LAvacant on LB but need appointment w LA
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
501 LEGACY Court
501 Legacy Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1094 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 LEGACY Court in El Paso. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6869 Enid Court - 16
6869 Enid Court, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming one bedroom, one bath, furnished apartment with beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous ceramic tile backsplash and black stove and refrigerator.
1 of 39
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
191 Mulberry Ave Apt G
191 Mulberry Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1583 sqft
Upper Valley 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath - Recently remodeled town home featuring refrigerated AC, ceramic tile floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Remcon
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
26 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$734
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$931
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
$
48 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7346 Black Mesa Dr.
7346 Black Mesa Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2024 sqft
Westside home for rent in Cimarron Subdivision - Beautiful home for rent in the Cimarron subdivision with city views. It offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, huge living/dinning room combination, a small loft and a 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
648 Cancellare Ave
648 Cancellare Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2180 sqft
648 Cancellare Ave Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3586006)
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.