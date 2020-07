Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park guest parking online portal yoga

Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living. On hot summer days, enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool and then try out your favorite barbeque recipes on our outdoor grills. Our luxurious, central El Paso apartments feature a fully equipped kitchen with spacious floor plans and private deck or patio. For your added convenience, we’ve also included a washer and dryer in each apartment home.